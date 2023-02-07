India to send in NDRF, medical teams

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in Turkey after an earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes rocked the nation and neighbouring regions, killing thousands of people.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement said that a meeting was held and it was decided that the search and rescue teams of NDRF and medical teams along with relief materials would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Turkey government.

According to the statement, two teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), each comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment, are ready to be flown to the earthquake-hit area for search and rescue operations.

"Medical Teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul," the PMO said.