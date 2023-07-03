India-UK Electric Propulsion Technical Workshop Inaugurated in New Delhi

New Delhi: An India-UK Electric Propulsion Technical Workshop to foster collaboration, exchange knowledge, and explore the exciting possibilities in the field of electric propulsion was organized in New Delhi on 3 July 2023. The day-long workshop was co-chaired by Rajeev Prakash, Joint Secretary (Naval Systems) from the Indian side, and Commodore John Voyce, Naval Base Commander Portsmouth from the UK side.



The workshop served as a crucial platform for experts, researchers, and industry professionals from both countries to come together, share insights, and engage in meaningful discussions on the development of electric propulsion for ships.

The interaction and discussions provided a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter, paving the way for collaboration and the exchange of ideas.

During the workshop, both sides expressed their commitment to forging strong defense ties and exploring avenues for joint research, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships.