India unlock 4.0 guidelines: MHA allows metro operations in graded manner from Sept 7

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to allow Metro rail service to be resumed from September 7 in a graded manner. The standard operating procedure (SoP) for the same will be announced soon in consultation with the Ministry of Railway.

It has also decided to allow students of classes 9 to 12 to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents and guardians. However, Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30.

According to the new guidelines issued on Saturday for unlock-4, social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer.

It has also decided to permit Open air theatres with effect from September 21. Officials of the MoH said that these decisions were taken after extensive consultation with States and UTs. Another important decision was that

Online and distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. The guidelines further say that states and UTs may permit upto 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching and tele- counselling and related work.

Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government of India or State Governments.

National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted.

Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory and experimental works will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with MHA depending upon the assessment of the situation, and incidences of COVID-19 in the States and UTs.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatre) and similar places will not be permitted till September 30. Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till September 30.

Containment Zones shall be demarcated by the District authorities at micro level after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Strict containment measures will be enforced in these containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed. The MoH said there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movements.