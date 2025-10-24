  • Menu
India, US Begin Work On Draft Trade Agreement; American Delegation May Visit Soon

  • India and the United States have started drafting the text of their trade agreement following significant progress in recent negotiations.
  • Officials indicated a possible visit from a US delegation to India as Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed talks for a fair and balanced deal.

India and the United States have initiated the process of drafting a trade agreement after reaching a broad consensus during recent negotiations in Washington, according to a senior government official. The discussions, held earlier this month between Indian and US representatives, led to a shared understanding on major aspects of the proposed deal.
“The trade dialogue between both nations is ongoing, and work on the final wording of the agreement has begun. There is a broad alignment on key points, and a US delegation may soon visit India for further discussions,” the official stated.
Meanwhile, during his visit to Germany, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal affirmed that India is actively engaged with the US to finalize a fair and equitable trade deal that serves the interests of both countries.
The agreement aims to strengthen bilateral economic ties and could pave the way for greater cooperation in investment and technology between the two largest democracies.
