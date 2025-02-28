India will eliminate TB by year-end: Nadda

Live
Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday said India will meet the target of eliminating tuberculosis (TB) from the country by the end of this year.
Bhubaneswar: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday said India will meet the target of eliminating tuberculosis (TB) from the country by the end of this year. Inaugurating the 9th National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovations in Public Healthcare System in Puri, Nadda said, “As per the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), India has to eliminate TB by 2030. But, we are all set to achieve it by 2025.” Nadda said.
“We have already identified 5 lakh TB patients during the ongoing 100-day TB Mukt Bharat campaign in 455 districts across the country. An extensive campaign is going on. We are going to include all aspirational districts and aspirational blocks under the campaign so that we will be able to eliminate tuberculosis by the end of 2025,” he said.