India will never tolerate terrorism: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday praised the Indian Army for the successful execution of ‘Operation Sindoor’, describing it as a decisive and strong response against terrorism and asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India remains committed to pursuing every perpetrator of terror.

Taking to social media platform X, FM Sitharaman posted, “The ‘Operation Sindoor’ is a strong response by Indian Army — hitting at the terror hubs in Pakistan. India shall never tolerate terrorism. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will ensure every perpetrator of terror is pursued.”

Her remarks came after India carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’, a high-precision military operation targeting nine terror infrastructure sites deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

According to officials, the operation was executed with surgical precision and was closely monitored by PM Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and senior military commanders.

The Indian Army’s spokesperson emphasised the precise nature of the strikes, stating, “Our actions have been focussed and precise. We have only targeted terrorist camps from where attacks against India have been planned and executed.”