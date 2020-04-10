India Will Stand By Friends: PM Narendra Modi To Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu's message thanking him for sending Hydroxychloroquine to Israel. Netanyahu in his message said thank you, my dear friend, Narendra Modi for sending hydroxychloroquine to Israel.

Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel. @netanyahu https://t.co/jChdGbMnfH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

Acknowledging the Israeli prime minister's message, PM Modi in his response said that "we have to fight this pandemic together. India is ready to do whatever is possible to help its friends," he added. PM Modi concluded his message praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also acknowledged messages from US President Donald Trump and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro thanking India for the supply of hydroxychloroquine.

In his response to Donald Trump, PM Modi said that he agreed with him completely and that time is like this brings friends closer. The India US partnership is stronger than ever, he pointed out. PM Modi further asserted that India would do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19 and that we shall win this together.

We shall win this together. https://t.co/0U2xsZNexE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2020

President Trump had thanked PM Modi and observed that extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. "Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on hydroxychloroquine. Will not be forgotten," he added. President Trump thanked Prime Minister Modi for his strong leadership and "helping not just India, but humanity in this fight."