Indian-American is new YouTube CEO

New Delhi: Indian-American Neal Mohan will be the new YouTube CEO, as current head Susan Wojcicki has announced to step down after 25 years at the Google-owned company.

Currently chief product officer, Mohan became part of Google, the parent company of YouTube, in 2008. He is a Stanford graduate and earlier worked with Microsoft. Mohan and Wojcicki have worked together for nearly 15 years.

"Mohan will be the SVP and new head of YouTube. I've spent nearly 15 years of my career working with Mohan, first when he came over to Google with the DoubleClick acquisition in 2007 and as his role grew to become SVP of Display and Video Ads," said Susan Wojcicki.