Indian armed forces to accommodate 2,100 Indian evacuees

New Delhi: The Indian armed forces have kept six quarantine facilities ready to accommodate up to 2,100 citizens being evacuated from several countries, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

The forces are in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation and they have been informed that a large number of citizens stranded due to COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Malaysia are in the process of being evacuated."Indian national evacuees from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Malaysia will be housed in the quarantine facilities maintained by the three services - Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force - in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bhopal, Kochi, Vishakhapatnam and Chennai," the ministry said.