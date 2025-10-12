Indian Army contingent leaves for Australia for joint exercise starting tomorrow

An Indian Army contingent has departed for Perth to participate in the fourth edition of the India-Australia joint military exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025, focused on tactical drills, between October 13 and 26, an official statement said on Sunday.

The contingent, comprising 120 personnel, is being led by a battalion of the Gorkha Rifles along with troops from other arms and services, said the official in a statement.

AUSTRAHIND 2025 is aimed at enhancing military cooperation, improving interoperability and providing a platform for participating armies to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in the domains of sub-conventional warfare in urban/semi-urban terrain.

The exercise will focus on joint company-level operations in open and semi-desert terrain, wherein troops will undertake missions ranging from joint planning, tactical drills, and special arms skills.

It will offer a valuable opportunity to hone operational capabilities, integrate emerging technologies and operate jointly in a combat environment, said the statement.

Participation in Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025 will further strengthen defence cooperation and foster camaraderie between Indian and Australian Army troops, thereby reinforcing the spirit of collaboration and mutual trust.

Australian Army chief, Lt General Simon Stuart, visited India in August and was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns, where he was welcomed by Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

His visit, from August 10 to 14, underscored the deepening defence ties between India and Australia, particularly in the context of growing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Lt Gen Stuart held high-level discussions with General Dwivedi and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence to further strengthen bilateral military engagements.

This visit came at a time when both countries are focusing on enhancing regional security and promoting a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific.