Indian Army Launches Biodegradable Sanitary Napkin Facility In Ladakh

Under 'Operation Sadbhavana,' the Indian Army has set up a biodegradable sanitary napkin facility in Ladakh, empowering women and promoting menstrual hygiene and sustainability.

The Indian Army has established a biodegradable sanitary napkin production facility in Martselang village, Ladakh, as part of its 'Operation Sadbhavana' initiative. This project aims to improve menstrual hygiene while fostering environmental sustainability in the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

Operated by local women, the facility produces high-quality, affordable, biodegradable, and UV-treated sanitary napkins. During a recent visit, Dr. Asif Hussain, Officer on Special Duty for Ladakh, praised the women for their significant contributions to this transformative initiative.

In addition to promoting eco-friendly practices, the project creates economic opportunities for women and raises awareness about menstrual hygiene in underserved areas. By providing access to biodegradable sanitary products, it enhances the dignity and well-being of women in the region.

The initiative, supported by the Indian Army and the Vatsalya Foundation, aligns with sustainability goals by reducing waste and encouraging environmentally responsible practices.

Launched in February 2023, 'Operation Sadbhavana' has facilitated various welfare projects in Ladakh, including running schools and developing infrastructure to uplift the local community.

