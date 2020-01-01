Indian Army will also focus on China border: New Army Chief

New Delhi:New Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Wednesday that the Army will focus on the border with China with equal attention as it does on the Pakistan border.

He said he is confident that India will eventually resolve the border issue with China.

"We have the Line of Actual Control. The border question (with China) is yet to be settled. We have made progress in maintaining peace and tranquillity. We will be able to set the stage for an eventual solution," General Naravane said after the Indian Army presented him a Guard of Honour.

He further stated that India has land borders with the two countries and both are equally important. "While we have been paying attention in the past to the western front, the northern front also requires equal attention. It is in that context we are doing capability development and enhancement on our northern borders, including north-east part of the country," the Army Chief said.

About India's border with Pakistan and threats from across the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir, General Naravane said, "Whatever threats we have we keep analysing. This is a continuous process where we analyse threats and act accordingly."

On force modernisation, he said, "modernisation is one of the key and priorities area. We have a long term perspective plan based on the analysis of likely threat. These threats keep changing and we change our perspective plan."

He also said that special attention will be given to the issues of human rights. He said the Indian Army is battle hardened and capable of facing all challenges.

"Our priorities are always to be ever ready for all challenges and be operational ready," he said.

On Tuesday, General Naravane took charge as Chief of Army Staff succeeding General Bipin Rawat, who has been appointed India's first Chief of the Defence Staff.

General Naravane was earlier serving as Vice Chief of Indian Army. He took charge as Vice Chief in September this year.

Before that he was heading the Eastern Command of the force, which takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China.

In his 37 years of service, General Naravane has served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace time, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu & Kashmir and the northeast.

In a distinguished military career spanning almost four decades, the General has the distinction of holding key command and staff appointments in peace and field both in the northeast and Jammu & Kashmir and has been part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka.

The officer had commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion, raised an Infantry brigade, as Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and has also commanded a prestigious Strike Corps.