Indian Coast Guard and UAE National Guard Command Sign Landmark MoU on Maritime Security and Safety Cooperation

New Delhi, 30 Jul 25: In a significant stride towards strengthening maritime cooperation between India and the United Arab Emirates, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the United Arab Emirates National Guard Command (UAE NGC) entered into a collaborative framework through the signing of a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS)-approved Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Maritime Security and Safety Cooperation. This milestone reflects a growing convergence in maritime interests and marks a major step forward in ICG’s maritime diplomacy and operational outreach. The MoU was signed during the 13th Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India and the UAE by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard, and Brigadier Staff Khalid Obaid Thani Al Shamsi, Commander of the Coast Guard Group, UAE on 30 July 2025 at New Delhi.

It is significant to note that, the MoU —10th such agreement with Coast Guard agencies of Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) has been prepared so as to enhance the professional linkage between the two Coast Guards across core Coast Guard functions, including Maritime Search & Rescue (M-SAR), combating transnational maritime crimes, Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE), Marine Pollution Response (MPR) and Joint capacity building. These efforts are reflective of the shared commitment of both nations to strengthen institutional linkages and promote collaborative engagements for maritime safety and security.

Anchored in the Government of India’s vision of SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region – the implementation of this MoU is expected to significantly enhance bilateral maritime cooperation and contribute to a safe, secure, and sustainable maritime environment in the region.

4. This landmark agreement reaffirms India’s commitment to fostering regional maritime cooperation and positions the Indian Coast Guard as a trusted and capable partner in advancing collective maritime security across the Indian Ocean Region.

Commandant Amit Uniyal

Public Relations Officer, Indian Coast Guard