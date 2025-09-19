INDIAN COAST GUARD SHIP ADAMYA COMMISSIONED AT PARADIP

New Delhi, 19 Sep 25:- Indian Coast Guard Ship Adamya, the first ship of the eight in series Adamya-class Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs), was commissioned at Paradip Port by Shri. Satyajit Mohanty, IRS, Joint Secretary (AF & Policy), Ministry of Defence in the presence of Inspector General Yoginder Dhaka, TM, CoS Headquarters Eastern Seaboard and senior dignitaries of the central and state government. ‘Adamya’ meaning ‘indomitable’ is a projection of Indian Coast Guard’s will and commitment in ensuring safe, secure, and clean seas towards the maritime interest of the Nation.

This 51 meters FPV has been designed and built indigenously by M/s Goa Shipyard Limited and is befitting example of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” with over 60% indigenous content leading to strengthening of India’s Maritime might under the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The ship displaces approx. 320 tons and is propelled by two 3000 KW diesel engine to attain a maximum speed of 28 Knots. She has an endurance of 1500 nm at economical speed. Adamya is the first ICG ship fitted with indigenously developed two Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPP) and gearboxes offering superior manoeuvrability, operational flexibility and enhanced performance at sea. Its weaponry includes a 30 mm CRN-91 gun and two 12.7 mm stabilized remote-controlled (SRCG) machine guns, all supported by fire-control systems. The vessel also features an Integrated Bridge System (IBS), Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), and Automated Power Management System (APMS), augmenting operational efficiency and automation.

The ship will be based at Paradip, Odisha, under operational and administrative control of Commander, Coast Guard Region (North East) through Commander, Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 7 (Odisha). The vessel will be deployed for surveillance of maritime zones and undertaking other duties as enshrined in the Coast Guard charter to safeguard the maritime interests of India.

The ship is commanded by Commandant (JG) Anurag Pandey and has a complement of 05 officers and 34 personnel. The commissioning of ICGS Adamya will further enhance the Indian Coast Guard Operational capability to discharge the multifarious maritime tasks.