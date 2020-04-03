Indian companies donate for Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund

Hyderabad: The saying 'It is the bad times in you life that will help you to find out who you true friends are' goes well with the current scenario of the nation. Now when a person asks you about what is there in the Indian (Swadeshi) companies, you can proudly say that they have been your backbone during the hard days.

No doubt we are more attracted towards the foreign companies and brands, it is also very important that one needs to understand that there is a difference between Swadeshi and Videshi (Foreign).

While several Indian companies like TATA, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and many other companies and our well-known celebrities have contributed crores of rupees for the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief fund, looks like very few of the International companies have contributed for the disaster relief fund, though there are several franchises in the country.

Here are a few Indian companies that have contributed for COVID-19 in the disaster relief fund

TATA : 1500 crore, ITC : 150 crore, Hindustan Unilever :100 crore, Anil Agarwal (Vedanta) : 100 crore, Hero cycle : 100 crore, Bajaj group : 100 crore, Shirdi : 51 crore, BCCI : 51 crore, CRPF : 33 crore, Akshay Kumar : 25 crore, Sun pharma : 25 crore, OLA : 20 crore, Paytm : 5 crore + handwash, Mukesh Ambani : 5 crore + hospital, Anand Mahindra : Hotels + ventilator' Anupama Nadela (Microsoft) : 2 crore, Anita Dongre : 1.5 crore.

What do the locals want to say about it?

Raj Mohan, a Graduate Engineer trainee in Tata Power said, "I completely support this concept that the Indian companies are way better when it comes to helping for the funds. It is great to see the Indian corporate sector stepping up in such testing times."

Abhishek Rajaram, a businessman by profession said, "Indian companies are truly the backbone of the country. Though International companies are helping as well, but the scale at which Indian companies are supporting this initiative is immeasurable."