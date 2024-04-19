Indian consulate launches helpline numbers for Indians

Delhi/Dubai: India’s consulate here has launched helpline numbers for Indians and stranded passengers affected by unprecedented heavy rains pounded the city and the northern Emirate of the UAE. Heavy rains swept through the United Arab Emirates and surrounding countries on Tuesday, affecting normal life. The tarmac of the busy Dubai International Airport was left submerged, leading to the cancellation of flights.



In a post on X, India’s consulate mentioned the helpline numbers through which the Indian community can seek help for their issues following extreme weather conditions. According to the consulate, +971501205172, +971569950590, +971507347676, and +971585754213 were available for weather-related emergencies. The Consulate also said it is in touch with UAE authorities and the airlines to facilitate stranded passengers. “Regular updates from airlines are being conveyed to travellers, and relief measures have been extended in association with Indian community organisations,” the Indian Consulate said “We have facilitated connection between stranded passengers and their families in India. Helpline numbers will continue until normalcy returns. We remain committed to serving the Indian community living in or travelling to Dubai and the Northern Emirates,” the mission said.

Dubai airport reopens

Dubai: Authorities at the world's second-busiest airport said on Thursday that they had started receiving inbound flights at Terminal 1, used by foreign carriers, but that outbound flights continue to be delayed. They later announced that check-in was open at Terminal 3 for Emirates - the single largest carrier at the airport, and flydubai flights. But they warned that a large number of travellers were waiting to check in and long delays were expected. Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, early on Thursday, officials urged people to go to the airport only if they have confirmed bookings.

The head of Dubai airport, Paul Griffiths, said: "It remains an incredibly challenging time. In living memory, I don't think anyone has ever seen conditions like it."