Indian High Commissioner hands over two buses to Bangladesh school

Dhaka: The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly Das, has handed over two school buses to the Nalanda Uchcha Vidyalaya, a school run by Chhayanaut, in a virtual ceremony.

"We cherish our friendship with Bangladesh and are privileged to support the school," said Riva Ganguly.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner said that by practicing, promoting and training generations of artistes, Chhayanaut has deeply impacted Bangladeshi society and its value system.

The school buses will facilitate the school management and Chhayanaut to ease the travel routine of the students, said Ganguly.

Nalanda Uchcha Vidyalaya and Chhayanaut authorities thanked the High Commission of India for the gift and said that it will be of great assistance to them in their activities.

Sarwar Ali, Executive President of Chhayanaut , Vice President Khairul Anam Shakil, General Secretary of Chhayanaut, and the Headmistress of Nalanda Uchcha Vidyalaya, Shumona Biswas, participated in the online ceremony.