Indian Navy's training ships arrive in Oman

New Delhi: The ships of Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) -- INS Tir, INS Shardul and ICGS Veera -- arrived at Muscat in Oman as a part of the long-range training deployment.

“The port call further signifies strengthening of existing defence relations between India and Oman in the maritime domain,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sunday.

During the visit from October 5 to October 9, the Indian Navy will engage with the Royal Navy of Oman on various aspects of maritime security and interoperability, including harbour interactions and joint exercises.

“The deployment will also focus on training exchanges, professional interactions and friendly sports fixtures between the two Navies. In the last 10 years, this is the third visit of 1TS to Muscat, Oman. These interactions play a key role in consolidating gains in Naval cooperation and keeping the existing partnerships between both the Navies,” the ministry added.

Coinciding with the visit of 1TS, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC), Southern Naval Command, V Srinivas, will be on an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman from October 6 to October 9.

During the visit, FOCINC South will hold bilateral discussions with Abdullah bin Khamis bin Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff Sultan's Armed Forces (COSSAF) and Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO). He will also visit key defence and training installations in Oman.

Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman engage with each other on avenues of operations, training and collaborative efforts in various fields.

Recently, the 6th edition of talks between the Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman Staff were held in June 2024 in New Delhi. The visit of 1TS and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC), Southern Naval Command, is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.