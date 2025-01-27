Indian Teen Discovers Asteroid, Earns Naming Honor from NASA

Daksh Malik, a 14-year-old student from Noida, has gained recognition for discovering a new asteroid through the International Asteroid Discovery Project (IAPD), part of the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC). NASA has officially confirmed the discovery, granting Daksh the opportunity to name the celestial body once the verification process concludes.

The asteroid, temporarily designated as “2023 OG40,” represents a significant achievement in citizen science and highlights the role of young enthusiasts in contributing to astronomy. The discovery also highlights the importance of initiatives like the IAPD in fostering interest in space exploration and scientific research.

Daksh’s fascination with astronomy began during his early childhood, when he would spend hours observing the night sky. His curiosity about stars, planets, and other celestial phenomena eventually led him to explore opportunities to contribute to the field. This passion culminated in his participation in the IAPD after his school’s astronomy club invited students to join the program.

The IAPD allows students and amateur astronomers to analyze telescope data for potential asteroid discoveries. Participants are trained to use specialized software, such as Astrometrica, to identify moving objects that could be asteroids. Daksh’s dedication and meticulous analysis led to the identification of 2023 OG40, a previously unknown asteroid.

Asteroids, often referred to as “fossils of the solar system,” provide valuable insights into the early stages of planetary formation. Most are located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, but some, like Daksh’s discovery, stray into other orbits. By studying these rocky remnants, scientists can better understand the history and evolution of the solar system.

The IAPD empowers participants worldwide to contribute to asteroid research by providing access to telescope data. The program simplifies the discovery process by offering training and tools for analyzing celestial data. Participants work in teams, identifying potential asteroids and submitting their findings for verification. Once confirmed, the discoverer is given the honor of naming the asteroid.

Steps to Join the IAPD

The IAPD is open to students and amateur astronomers with an interest in space exploration. Here’s how to get involved:

- Free Registration: Participants can join at no cost.

- Team Participation: Register as a team with a Windows computer and internet access.

- Training: Learn to use Astrometrica, the software for analyzing telescope data.

- Campaign Enrollment: Sign up for upcoming International Asteroid Search Campaigns.

- Begin Searching: Analyze telescope data to identify new asteroids.

For registration, participants can contact the IASC Coordinator via email at [email protected].

What Are Asteroids?

Asteroids are small, rocky objects that orbit the Sun. Believed to be remnants from the early solar system, they offer a glimpse into the conditions that existed during its formation over 4.6 billion years ago. Most asteroids reside in the asteroid belt, but some venture closer to Earth, presenting both scientific opportunities and potential risks.

By studying asteroids, scientists can uncover valuable information about the origins of planets and other celestial bodies. Initiatives like the IAPD play a crucial role in expanding our knowledge of these fascinating objects while encouraging public participation in space exploration.