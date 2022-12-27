Indian women who marked a different course in history

As we enter the final month of 2022, we're looking back on the winning moments for women that defined the year. They will go down in history and will be remembered forever by generations to come.

These moments showed the world that women are doing everything in their power to make a difference. These triumphs defined that women will not stop until there is equality and equity in the country. Here's a look back at 2022, where we held out hope that the world would get better.

All-Women Navy Crew Completed Sea Surveillance Mission (August 2022)



This year, an all-women navy crew created history by completing the Arabian Sea surveillance mission. They went through months of comprehensive training before the 'historical sortie'.

Highest Number Of Supreme Court Judges (September 2022)



Women judges have been a part of the Supreme Court. However, in September 2022, four women judges were elected to be a part of the apex court. The list included the names of Justices B V Nagarathna, Indira Banerjee, Bela M Trivedi and Hima Kohli.

Women Sailors Joined The Indian Army For The First Time (December 2022)



This year, the Indian Navy inducted female seafarers for the first time in its history. Among 3,000 Agniveers, 341 were women.

Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said, "Come on, next year, we are looking at women officers being admitted to all branches and not just the 7 or 8 branches they are restricted to as of today."