Indians deserved it: Rana had told Headley on Mumbai attacks

New Delhi/Washington: Deported terror-accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana allegedly said Indians deserved the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and praised the attackers, according to the US Department of Justice. The Pakistani-origin Canadian national, accused of aiding the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited to India by the United States after years of legal proceedings.

Rana's extradition is being seen as a key milestone in the quest for justice for the 166 victims of the attacks, including six Americans. According to a statement from the United States Department of Justice, Rana allegedly expressed support for the attack, telling co-conspirator David Coleman Headley that the "Indians deserved it."

He is also said to have commended the nine Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed during the assault, stating they "should be given Nishan-e-Haider", which is Pakistan's highest gallantry honour, awarded posthumously to soldiers.

Rana and Headley (formerly Daood Gilani) are reportedly childhood friends. Rana is accused of helping Headley operate in India under the pretext of opening a branch of his immigration business.

Despite Headley's lack of relevant experience, Rana allegedly facilitated the submission of false visa documents and enabled him to conduct surveillance of potential targets for LeT in Mumbai.