Live
- Bajaj Allianz gets Rs 1,010 crore GST demand notice
- Asian Games: Parul Choudhary, Annu Rani claim gold as India picks six medals in athletics
- Delhi HC defers Kal Airways' Kalanithi Maran's plea against SpiceJet CMD to Oct 9
- Maruti Suzuki gets Income Tax Dept order to pay up Rs 2,159cr
- Manipur CM announces reward on absconding ‘rumour monger’
- Delhi Police arrest NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha
- ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for Men’s Cricket World Cup
- Amid India's diplomatic offensive, Trudeau says 'not looking to escalate' tensions
- LinkedIn bets big on AI to help recruiters find suitable candidates
- KCR wanted to join NDA, I denied him entry: PM
Just In
India’s first woman astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s father passes away at 90
Highlights
Chandigarh : India’s first woman astronaut late Kalpana Chawla’s father Banarasi Lal Chawla passed away at a private hospital in Haryana’s Karnal on Tuesday. He was 90.
Chawla was undergoing treatment for the past few days. His body will be donated to the Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karana, said the family.
Kalpana Chawla became the first Indian-born woman to go to space in 1997. Six years later, on February 1, 2003, she died when the space shuttle Columbia broke up on re-entry into earth's atmosphere, killing all seven astronauts on board.
