India's G20 Triumph: Overcoming Ukraine Conflict And Climate Change Disputes To Secure New Delhi Declaration Consensus

It took an extensive effort of 200 continuous hours of negotiations, 300 one-on-one meetings, and the revision of 15 drafts to reach a consensus on the Ukraine conflict within the G20, ultimately enabling the adoption of the New Delhi declaration. G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant acknowledged the tireless work of two members of his team during the summit.



The achievement of the G20 adopting the New Delhi declaration is particularly significant for India, given the challenges posed by the Ukraine conflict and differences in approaches to addressing climate change among member nations.

Following the G20's adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, "Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our team, we have achieved consensus on the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. I propose the adoption of this leadership declaration, and I am pleased to announce its adoption. On this occasion, I extend my congratulations to my Sherpa and ministers who worked diligently to make this possible."

During a press briefing, Mr. Kant emphasized the inclusive, decisive, and action-oriented approach India aimed for during its presidency of the G20. The New Delhi Declaration consists of 83 sections, all of which have received unanimous support from all member countries, including eight sections on geopolitical issues titled 'Planet, People, Peace, and Prosperity.' This represents complete consensus without any reservations or dissent.

Mr. Kant and his team have received widespread acclaim for their efforts in achieving consensus on contentious matters like the Ukraine conflict. Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor also praised Mr. Kant, calling it a proud moment for India and commending his negotiation skills in dealing with Russia and China during the finalization of the declaration.