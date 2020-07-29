India's Hetero Labs bags approval to sell Coronavirus drug favipiravir

India's Hetero wins approval to sell Covid-19 drug favipiravir. Another Indian company has received regulatory approval to sell its version of anti-viral drug favipiravir to treat coronavirus.

The drugmaker made the announcement on Wednesday as coronavirus infections in the world's third worst-hit nation crossed 1.5 million. The drug, priced at Rs 59 per tablet, has been approved to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 cases and will be available at drug stores from Wednesday, said privately held Hetero in a statement.