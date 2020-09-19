India's single day corona recovery surpasses new cases

New Delhi: India's single-day recovery outstripped the number of new infections as nearly 96,000 people recuperated from the novel coronavirus, even as the total number of cases went past 53 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday.

Early morning figures show 95,880 people recovered from the virus in 24 hours pushing the recovery rate to 79.28 per cent. However, the total caseload mounted to 53,08,014 with 1,247 people succumbing to death.showed that while 95,880 people recovered from the virus in a span of 24 hours, 93,337 new infections were recorded during the period.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped at 1.61 per cent, the data showed. There are 10,13,964 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, which constitute 19.10 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The country's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and it went past 50 lakh on September 16. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative 6,24,54,254 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to September 18 -- 8,81,911 of them on Friday.