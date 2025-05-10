  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

IndiGo cancels many flights

IndiGo cancels many flights
x
Highlights

Mumbai: Amid the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, IndiGo has announced that all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh,...

Mumbai: Amid the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, IndiGo has announced that all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot have been cancelled until midnight on 10 May 2025. IndiGo assured passengers that it will provide updates through official channels and is available to assist with changes to travel plans. The update was posted on IndiGo's official X handle.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick