IndiGo cancels many flights

Mumbai: Amid the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, IndiGo has announced that all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot have been cancelled until midnight on 10 May 2025. IndiGo assured passengers that it will provide updates through official channels and is available to assist with changes to travel plans. The update was posted on IndiGo's official X handle.