IndiGo flight makes medical emergency landing, passanger dies in hospital
An IndiGo flight proceeding towards Ranchi from Mumbai had to make an unplanned stop in Nagpur due to a passenger's medical emergency.
The passenger, a 62-year-old man, was dealing with CKD and tuberculosis and unfortunately vomited blood during the flight on Monday night.
Aejaz Shami, the DGM of Branding and Communications at KIMS Hospital in Nagpur declared the passenger brought dead.
The body was subsequently transferred to the Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures, said Shami.
The spokesperson of IndiGo said that the flight 6E 5093, operating from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency on board.
"The passenger was offloaded and rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," the spokesperson added.