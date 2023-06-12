IndiGo flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather

New Delhi: An IndiGo airlines flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad strayed into Pakistan airspace near Lahore due to bad weather before heading back into Indian airspace after 30 minutes without any mishap. The incident happened on Saturday evening when the IndiGo aircraft entered Pakistan airspace north of Lahore. It stayed in the airspace from 7.30 pm till 8.01 pm before returning to Indian airspace from near Gujranwala.



"IndiGo flight 6E-645, operating from Amritsar to Ahmedabad had to take a deviation over Attari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather.

The deviation was well coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar Air Traffic Control via telephone. The crew was in continuous contact with Pakistan and the flight landed in Ahmedabad safely post the deviation," IndiGo said in a statement.

A senior official of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the incident is not unusual as such maneuvers are “internationally allowed” during bad weather conditions. It may be mentioned that in May, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight entered Indian airspace and stayed there for nearly 10 minutes due to heavy rainfall in Pakistan.

The flight, PK248, was returning from Muscat on May 4 and was attempting to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. However, heavy rainfall made it difficult for the pilot to land the Boeing 777 aircraft. The flight was diverted to Multan when enroute it entered Indian airspace.