IndiGo offers Rs 10K travel vouchers to affected passengers

  12 Dec 2025 8:42 AM IST
New Delhi: Passengers of the IndiGo Airlines who were left stranded at the airports between December 3 and 5 will be given a travel voucher of ₹10,000 which will be valid for 12 months, the airlines said in a statement on Thursday.

This compensation will be in addition to the flight ticket refunds and in addition to the compensation of ₹5,000 to Rs 10,000 mandated by the government. The crisis-hit airlines also said that most of the refunds have been cleared, and the remaining will be done soon.

