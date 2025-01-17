Indonesian Prez will be Republic Day chief guest

New Delhi: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the Minis-try of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

Subianto will visit India from January 25 to 26 in his first trip to the country as president. As a comprehensive strategic partner, Indonesia is an important pillar in In dia's Act East Policy and its vision of the Indo-Pacific, the MEA said.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will pay a state visit to India during January 25-26," it said.