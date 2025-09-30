Industry upbeat on GIFT City as global hub

New Delhi: Nearlyhalf (49 per cent) of senior financial service executives see very high growth potential for Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) as India’s next global financial hub, a new report said on Monday. The data compiled by PwC India highlights growing optimism about GIFT City’s role in shaping the future of the country’s banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.

The report titled ‘Moving the needle on Gujarat’s GIFT City’ found that 49 per cent of executives view the city as having strong growth prospects, while 63 per cent expressed an interest in relocating or setting up operations there.

PwC said the findings underline GIFT City’s growing appeal as a strategic base for global markets, financial innovation and talent development.