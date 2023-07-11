Live
- Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic calls for earlier start of matches at Centre Court
- Panchayats facing dire situations
- KCR Should explain why he is opposing UCC- BJP
- Not grudge on Village Volunteers, clarifies Pawan Kalyan
- 4 more arrested in connection with Karnataka Hindu activist murder case
- Buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 20,999 on Flipkart; Check Deal
- Supreme Court extends interim bail of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
- SC says extension to ED Director Mishra illegal, permits him to continue till July 31
- Andhra High Court refers Amaravati R5 zone case to three-judge bench
- Tiger reserves in UP to have solar fencing
Infant In Nagpur Electrocuted After Touching Live Wire Connected To Refrigerator
- In a tragic incident in Nagpur where an eight-month-old girl, Devanshi Bisen, was electrocuted in her home while playing near the refrigerator, Devanshi accidentally touched a live wire connected to it.
- Despite her mother's efforts to rescue her, the unfortunate contact with the live wire resulted in her electrocution.
According to a police official, a tragic incident occurred in Nagpur where an eight-month-old girl, Devanshi Bisen, was electrocuted in her home on Monday. The incident took place at around 11am while Devanshi was playing near the refrigerator, and her mother was busy washing clothes, when she accidentally touched a live wire connected to the refrigerator. The unfortunate incident was reported by an official from the Beltarodi police station.
The police official mentioned that Devanshi's mother, Geeta, made an attempt to pull her away from the refrigerator, but unfortunately, Devanshi accidentally came into contact with a live wire. Geeta immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital; however, upon arrival, the medical staff declared the infant deceased.
Meanwhile, last year, a tragic incident occurred in the Untawadi area of the city where a four-year-old girl lost her life due to electrocution. The incident took place at night when she came into contact with a refrigerator that was placed outside a pharmacy near her house. The Ambad police have filed a case of accidental death in relation to the incident. The young girl has been identified as Grishma Kulkarni, a resident of Matoshri Chowk in Untawadi.