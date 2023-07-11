Infant In Nagpur Electrocuted After Touching Live Wire Connected To Refrigerator

According to a police official, a tragic incident occurred in Nagpur where an eight-month-old girl, Devanshi Bisen, was electrocuted in her home on Monday. The incident took place at around 11am while Devanshi was playing near the refrigerator, and her mother was busy washing clothes, when she accidentally touched a live wire connected to the refrigerator. The unfortunate incident was reported by an official from the Beltarodi police station.



The police official mentioned that Devanshi's mother, Geeta, made an attempt to pull her away from the refrigerator, but unfortunately, Devanshi accidentally came into contact with a live wire. Geeta immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital; however, upon arrival, the medical staff declared the infant deceased.

Meanwhile, last year, a tragic incident occurred in the Untawadi area of the city where a four-year-old girl lost her life due to electrocution. The incident took place at night when she came into contact with a refrigerator that was placed outside a pharmacy near her house. The Ambad police have filed a case of accidental death in relation to the incident. The young girl has been identified as Grishma Kulkarni, a resident of Matoshri Chowk in Untawadi.