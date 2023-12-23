Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Akhnoor sector, terrorist killed

One terrorist was killed after an infiltration bid foiled at the International Border in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Army said a group of four infiltrators, who were trying to cross into India, were repulsed back due to effective firing by the Army.

The body of one terrorist was dragged back across the International Border.

"Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor.

"Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 Dec 23," the Army said.

"Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB."