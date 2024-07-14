Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Keran sector: Army

Live
The army has foiled an infiltration bid across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.
"An infiltration bid has been foiled today (Sunday) on the LoC in the Keran Sector, Kupwara," an army official said, adding that operations are in progress in the area.
In the past too, there have been spikes in infiltration, particularly after the end of winter when snow starts melting on the passes.
