Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Poonch
Jammu: In a joint operation, alert troops of Indian Army and personnel of the J&K Police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district early on Thursday, defence officials said.
Defence Ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel Devender Anand, in a statement, said: "During the night of 14/15 June 2023 alert troops of the army and J&K Police foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector."
Some weapons and other stores were recovered, he said.
"The recovered items include one AK-74 Rifle with nine magazines and 438 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 60 rounds, six hand grenades, clothing & medicines," Lt Col Anand said, adding that "by this swift action another infiltration bid, which had the potential to disturb peace in Poonch district, has been foiled".