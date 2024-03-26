Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Info guide to be given to voters with slip
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, said that Voter Information Slip will be issued to all voters registered in the...
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, said that Voter Information Slip will be issued to all voters registered in the electoral roll of Lok Sabha General Election-2024.
He said that on the front part of this slip, the part number and name in the electoral roll, serial number, name of the polling station and date of voting, QR code etc. will be mentioned.
On the reverse side of the slip, the map of the polling station and the name of the Booth Level Officer (BLO), the contact number of the BLO, details of the alternative document prescribed by the Commission for voting and other important instructions will be mentioned.
Along with the voter information slip, each family will also be given a colourful Voter Guide in Hindi.
The voter guide explains how voters can cast their vote through EVM through pictures and the facilities provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) through apps like Saksham-ECI, Voter Helpline App, Know Your Candidate App and C-Vigil App. Requisite information has been given.
Along with this, information has been given about the facility of registration, voting, voting from home for disabled people and senior citizens, and postal ballot facility.
Ranwa further said that as per the instructions of the ECI, distribution of voter information slips to all the registered voters will be made available to all the voters from nine days before the date of voting to five days before the date of polling.
The voter information slip will be given by the BLO to the registered voter or any adult member of his family after getting the register signed.