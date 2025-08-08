Infra development projects are vital for one-trillion economy: Maha CM

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the advanced planning, fixed timelines, transparency, quality standards, and coordination among various departments play an important role in the swift execution of infrastructure development projects.

He further stated that the timely completion of infrastructure projects by all agencies working collectively will help achieve the government’s ambitious target of a one trillion dollar economy.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Infrastructure Development Project Training Workshop at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration.

“The state economy is progressing towards the one-trillion-dollar mark. For this journey to move faster, infrastructure development projects are vital. With proper advance planning, such projects can be completed on time while improving their quality and utility. Maharashtra has successfully completed various engineering projects, including roads, railways, bridges, and underground passages. We have rich experience in this regard,” said the Chief Minister.

He further said that facilities like Gati Shakti and Geo Data are available for project implementation. Various government departments have relevant data, and it is important to ensure coordination between departments to make full use of it. Field inspections are necessary for better planning. Timely use of available information can speed up development projects, he added.

“While selecting developers for projects, their capabilities must be considered. While drafting project contracts, all necessary provisions must be included in the state’s interest after a detailed study. As the project nears completion, it must be ensured that the work is of high quality and regularly supervised. To prevent cost escalation due to land acquisition issues, land acquisition should be completed on time, and compensation should be paid promptly. Project work should only begin after land acquisition is complete,” he said.

He added that the government is prioritising the removal of obstacles in project execution. The state has set up a “War Room” to monitor and speed up important projects, and this is showing positive results. When projects in the state are completed on time and with quality, the implementing agencies also receive recognition and appreciation. Various financing options are available, and by considering these, more infrastructure projects can be undertaken, he noted.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said infrastructure projects are a crucial step in Maharashtra’s journey toward becoming a developed state and are witnesses to the state’s vision and policy.

“A developed Maharashtra is a movement in itself, with infrastructure development being its central element. Therefore, everyone should work with high efficiency to complete roads, bridges, ports, power projects, river rejuvenation projects, and many other infrastructure projects quickly,” he added.

He said that the workshop was organised to resolve the issues hindering ongoing infrastructure development works in the state so that the projects could progress faster. Infrastructure projects are the backbone of Maharashtra’s economic and social development, he said, adding that these projects will create employment opportunities.

“Maharashtra has always been a guide for the country, and by maintaining this identity, the workshop will certainly help strengthen the state’s capacity to implement infrastructure projects. This will lead to the development of new skills and perspectives, which will be an important step towards capacity building, said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Pravin Singh Pardeshi, CEO of MITRA, made a presentation on available funding for the state’s infrastructure development projects and urged that funds be spent on time so that work can be completed swiftly.

Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar said it is necessary to study the reasons why infrastructure projects are not completed on time. A change in perspective towards infrastructure projects is needed, along with anticipating obstacles in advance during planning. The “Developed Maharashtra 2047 Vision” will only be achieved if innovative work is done in the infrastructure sector.

Principal Secretary Ashwini Bhide, in her introductory remarks, said the workshop has been organised to ensure the dynamic implementation of infrastructure projects. Infrastructure development is vital to achieving Maharashtra’s one-trillion-dollar economy goal. The workshop will enable the exchange of ideas to ensure the rapid completion of projects.







