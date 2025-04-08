INS Sahyadri in Colombo for joint activities

New Delhi: Indian Navy warship INS Sahyadri, mission deployed in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), has arrived in Colombo on a visit, highlighting the strengthening of maritime ties between India and Sri Lanka, officials said on Monday. Personnel from both the navies will engage in knowledge-sharing and joint activities to enhance operational synergy between the two maritime forces, they said.

The visit underscores the longstanding partnership between the two nations, furthering cooperation under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions) initiatives, the officials said. During his visit to Mauritius in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled this vision for security and growth of the Global South.