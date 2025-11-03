INS Savitri enhances coordination with Mauritius Coast Guard

New Delhi: Indian Naval Ship Savitri, an offshore patrol vessel (OPV), received a warm welcome from the National Coast Guard of Mauritius during a port call at Port Louis as part of efforts to enhance coordination during operational deployment in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), an official said on Monday

The deployment of INS Savitri facilitates crucial joint EEZ surveillance activities, professional interactions, joint training and sports activities between the personnel of the two navies, said the Navy official in a statement.

This collaborative effort actively promotes and strengthens regional initiatives for maritime security in the IOR, he said on X.

The joint surveillance is aimed at ensuring security across the maritime zones of Mauritius while simultaneously enhancing interoperability and coordination between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius NCG, said the statement.

After the port call on Saturday, the ship's crew are expected to engage in a wide range of professional interactions, including dedicated training sessions for NCG personnel towards refining the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the conduct of joint operations.

Personnel from both navies will come together to forge a stronger camaraderie in a round of friendly sports. Further, the ship will be open for visitors, thereby fostering stronger ties and promoting awareness of maritime defence among the local community, said the statement.

The ship’s visit reaffirms the strong defence cooperation between India and Mauritius - a partnership built on mutual trust, shared values, and common maritime interests.

The port call comes close to the third edition of the Maritime Information Sharing Workshop (MISW 2025) kicked off on Monday with Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS), reaffirming India’s commitment to a safe, secure and collaborative Indian Ocean Region.

Vice Adm Sobti emphasised the importance of trust-based partnerships to address evolving maritime security challenges across the IOR.

The workshop, to be held from November 3 to 5, is hosted by the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) and promises to bring together the global maritime security community from 30 nations in Gurugram.

By bridging operational expertise with strategic foresight, MISW reinforces the Indian Ocean Region’s collective resilience and advances a future of secure, stable, and sustainable seas, said a statement of the Ministry of Defence.

The workshop's theme, ‘Enhancing Real-Time Coordination and Information Sharing Across the Indian Ocean Region’, encapsulates the shared vision of participating nations.

MISW 25 moves beyond foundational dialogue to focus on the operational application of maritime security information and technology in countering evolving non-traditional threats, said the statement.