INS Vikrant joins western naval fleet

Mumbai: The country's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joined the western naval fleet, in a significant enhancement to maritime power in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy said on Friday.

With this, the Indian Navy has two aircraft carriers – INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya – on its western front. Both aircraft carriers are in Karwar, Karnataka, an official said. “#INSVikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier, joined the @IN_WesternFleet , in a significant enhancement to the maritime power and reach of the #IndianNavy 's 'Sword Arm'.

The Carrier Battle Group led by @IN_Vikramaditya inducted @IN_R11Vikrant with a multi domain exercise and twin Carrier fighter operations in the Arabian Sea,” the Western Naval Command said in a post on X.

