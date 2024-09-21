Live
Just In
INS Vikrant joins western naval fleet
Mumbai: The country's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joined the western naval fleet, in a significant enhancement to maritime power in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy said on Friday.
With this, the Indian Navy has two aircraft carriers – INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya – on its western front. Both aircraft carriers are in Karwar, Karnataka, an official said. “#INSVikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier, joined the @IN_WesternFleet , in a significant enhancement to the maritime power and reach of the #IndianNavy 's 'Sword Arm'.
The Carrier Battle Group led by @IN_Vikramaditya inducted @IN_R11Vikrant with a multi domain exercise and twin Carrier fighter operations in the Arabian Sea,” the Western Naval Command said in a post on X.