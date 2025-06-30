Intended to keep judiciary enslaved

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the Emergency imposed 50 years ago, calling it one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history in his monthly Mann ki Baat address.

Referring to the Emergency imposed in 1975, Modi said, "Those who imposed Emergency not only murdered the spirit of the Constitution but also tried to suppress the judiciary as puppets.

"He said the country marked 50 years since the Emergency was imposed a few days ago and observed it as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas'. "We must remember those who bravely fought against Emergency.

This inspires us to remain vigilant to safeguard our Constitution," he said.

During the address, the Prime Minister also played archival audio recordings of speeches by leaders such as Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Jagjivan Ram, who had recounted the atrocities faced by people during the Emergency period.

The Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, and lasted 21 months until March 1977. It was marked by the suspension of civil liberties, press censorship, and widespread arrests of political leaders.

Modi's criticism of the Emergency-era actions, delivered without directly naming the Congress or then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, came at a time when the ruling BJP and opposition parties are engaged in a sharp exchange, with the opposition alleging that an undeclared Emergency exists under the Modi government.