Intensity of rain to increase in Odisha

A cyclonic circulation has formed over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation has formed over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The system is likely to intensify into a low pressure area over the same region during the next 24 hours. Under its influence, the intensity of rain is likely to increase in Odisha.
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at one or two places in 10 districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours.
The district for which the yellow warning of heavy rainfall has been issued are Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Balangir.
The MeT office also forecast heavy rainfall across Odisha due to possible low pressure area till July 28, a senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre said, adding that the intensity of rainfall will increase from Tuesday.