Intensity of rain to increase in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation has formed over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. The system is likely to intensify into a low pressure area over the same region during the next 24 hours. Under its influence, the intensity of rain is likely to increase in Odisha.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at one or two places in 10 districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours.

The district for which the yellow warning of heavy rainfall has been issued are Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Balangir.

The MeT office also forecast heavy rainfall across Odisha due to possible low pressure area till July 28, a senior scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre said, adding that the intensity of rainfall will increase from Tuesday.

The State, during the last 24 hours, has received 6.4 mm rainfall which is 19 per cent less than the normal precipitation of 7.9 mm, the Met Office said, adding that monsoon rain was normal.

The IMD said light to moderate rain or thundershowers will occur at most places over south interior districts and at many places over the rest of Odisha, with heavy rainfall at one place over Koraput district in south interior Odisha.

The IMD further said under the influence of anticipated low pressure and its further intensification and strong monsoon flow, squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 45 to 55 kmph is likely along and off the Odisha coast and northwest adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal from July 25 to 27.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast in the northwest or adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal from July 25 to 27.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo has urged all district collectors to be on alert, particularly the districts for which yellow warning was issued by the IMD.