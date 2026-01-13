Interfaith marriage triggers protest by Hindu activists

Shahjahanpur: Hindu activists objected to the ‘walima’ (wedding reception) of a newly-married couple in Kotwali police station area here, organising a protest that prompted the family to cancel the event, a police officer said.

He said on Sunday night, Dr Adnan, a resident of Zia Khel locality in Shahjahanpur city, was holding his ‘walima’ ceremony at a local banquet lawn. He had married a Hindu girl named Neelam in a registry marriage in Delhi.

As information went around, a large number of Hindu activists reached the event venue and created a ruckus. A purported video of the incident has also surfaced.

Rajesh Awasthi, a Hindu leader who participated in the protest, said they had received information that Adnan had married a Hindu girl and his family was holding a ‘walima’ feast. Triggered by this, Hindu activists reached the venue and protested against the marriage.

Awasthi said the police were also informed, who arrived at the scene and the ‘walima’ ceremony was eventually cancelled.

A memorandum was submitted to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi on Monday, demanding action against Adnan under the National Security Act, he added.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI on Monday that Adnan Ansari (29), a dentist by profession, had married Neelam (35), an MBA graduate working in a multinational company, in a Delhi court on September 12 last year. The ‘walima’ ceremony for the marriage was being held on Sunday night.

He said when police reached the spot after receiving information, the family members informed them that they had cancelled the ‘walima’ ceremony.

The senior officer, citing family members, said Adnan’s family had also printed invitation cards for the ‘walima’, in which the bride’s name was mentioned as Neelam Ansari.