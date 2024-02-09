Interim budget a bundle of confusion, lies: Rajasthan LoP

Jaipur: Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully on Friday criticised the Finance Minister Diya Kumari over Interim Budget, saying that it seemed the Budget has been sent directly from Delhi.

“The budget is full of false allegations against the previous government. It is misleading and directionless. It is just an election agenda. There is no vision for the all-round development of the state. Dalits, farmers, women, youth and middle class have been neglected,” the LoP said.

He alleged that Modi's “guarantee” is missing from the budget. “During the campaign for the assembly elections, PM Modi had said that if our government is formed in Rajasthan, we will guarantee to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel and be at par with Haryana. This too has proved to be just a statement,” he said.

He said that lies after lies were also told about the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

“It was said that the Central government is prepared to provide full cooperation whereas the truth is that till date the Central government has not spent even a single penny on the ERCP project,” he said.

He said that the previous Gehlot government took the ERCP project forward with its own resources.

“Isarda Dam and Navnera Dam were built, whose aerial survey was recently conducted by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma,” the LoP said.

He said that the last Congress government had brought a separate agriculture budget and worked to provide support to the farmers through various schemes.

He said that Vasundhara Raje’s government had left almost two and a half times debt on the people of Rajasthan.

“The Gehlot government limited it to only one and a half times and Rajasthan's GDP stood second in the entire country,” the LoP said.

He said that during the time of UPA government, the country had a debt of Rs 55 lakh crore till 2014, which the Modi government has increased to Rs 161 lakh crore by 2023, tripling the debt of the country in just 10 years. .