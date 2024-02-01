Live
Interim Budget gives big push to tourism, states to get long-term loans
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rolled out a scheme for the comprehensive development of tourist centres in the country as part of the Interim Budget proposals presented in Parliament on Thursday.
Sitharaman said that states will be encouraged to take up comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres, branding and marketing them at a global scale. She further added that long-term interest free loans will be provided to states for financing such development on a matching basis.
In order to promote comprehensive development of the centres, the Minister said that a framework for rating of the centres based on quality of facilities and services will be established.
The Finance Minister highlighted the fact that India’s middle class also now aspires to travel & explore; and tourism, including spiritual tourism, has tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship.
In continuation to this, she said that to address the emerging fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure, and amenities will be taken up on the islands, including Lakshadweep and this will help in generating employment.