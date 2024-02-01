Live
Just In
Interim Budget lacks roadmap to reduce inflation: Hooda
Chandigarh: Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Thursday said only formalities have been completed in the name of the Interim Budget as it neither provided any relief to the taxpayer, nor it have any roadmap to reduce inflation.
"In this Budget, the MSP (minimum support price) and other demands of the farmers have also been completely ignored. Homemakers, labourers, employees and business class also felt disappointed with the Budget," he said in a statement.
Hooda said the government's fiscal deficit continued to increase in the past 10 years.
"Till 2014, during the UPA government, it was only 4.8 per cent, which has now increased to 5.8 per cent. Also there has been a huge decline in the growth rate of the GDP. The average growth rate during the UPA government was around eight per cent, which could not even reach six per cent in the 10 years of the BJP. There is no hope of improvement in the economy from this Budget also," he added.