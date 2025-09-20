International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025: Significance & Impact

New Delhi, 20 Sep 25: In alignment with the Government of India’s flagship initiative ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and Hon’ble Prime Minister’s call for nationwide cleanliness through “Swachhta Hi Seva” (SHS), the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully organized International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025 (ICC-2025) across all Coastal States and Union Territories on 20 Sep 25.

Observed globally on the third Saturday of September under the aegis of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP), International Coastal Cleanup Day seeks to combat marine pollution through mass community participation. The ICG has been the national coordinator for this vital initiative since 2006, consistently fostering public awareness and environmental stewardship.

Nationwide, a total of 26092 volunteers participated in the ICC-2025 campaign. Various Govt. and civil agencies participated in the campaign with josh and a sense of pride in cleaning our beaches. Huge participation by enthusiastic NCC cadets, NSS, school and college students highlighted the level of awareness among young generation and their commitment for clean beaches.

Participants engaged in extensive beach cleanup drives, removing litter and marine debris to restore coastal health. Beyond physical cleaning, the event also focused on sensitizing citizens about the adverse effects of marine pollution and the need for sustainable practices to protect fragile marine ecosystems.

Commending the collaborative efforts, the ICG lauded the enthusiasm and commitment of all stakeholders whose contributions made ICC-2025 a grand success. The event reaffirmed a collective resolve to protect India’s more than 11000 km long coastline and advance the goals of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The ICG continues to urge citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices and actively participate in environmental conservation initiatives, ensuring a cleaner, safer, and sustainable marine environment for future generations.

