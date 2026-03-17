Interstate bus services expanded with 50 new AC buses

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to strengthen interstate transport connectivity by deploying 50 environment-friendly air-conditioned buses on 17 interstate routes. The initiative, announced by Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, aims to improve travel options for commuters and enhance connectivity between the national capital and neighbouring regions.

According to the plan, the Delhi Transport Corporation will operate 12-meter AC buses on these routes based on benchmark rates prescribed by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings. The move is part of the government’s broader effort to expand regional mobility and provide more comfortable and reliable transport services for passengers travelling between Delhi and nearby states.

As part of the ongoing expansion of interstate services, the Delhi Transport Corporation has already introduced electric bus operations on several key routes. These include Delhi–Baraut in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi–Sonipat, Delhi–Dharuhera and Delhi–Panipat in Haryana. The services are expected to improve connectivity for daily commuters as well as passengers travelling between the capital and surrounding cities.

Officials said additional interstate routes are also being planned to further expand the network. Proposed routes include Nanaksar Delhi–Ghaziabad Bus Terminal, Delhi–Rewari, Delhi–Karnal, Delhi–Rohtak, Delhi–Alwar and Delhi–Jewar. These routes are expected to ease travel for thousands of passengers who regularly commute between Delhi and neighbouring towns and districts.

The Delhi government has approved the proposal to include transgender passengers in its free bus travel scheme, a statement from the chief minister's office said on Monday. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, officials said. "This important initiative reflects the Rekha Gupta government's commitment to social inclusion, dignity, and equal access to public services for all sections of society," the statement said.

Rekha Gupta on Monday said free travel for women in public transport buses through the pink ticket will continue for three months and urged them not to worry or rush for having 'Pink Saheli' cards.