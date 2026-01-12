IOA executive committee reactivates National Olympic Academy, launches NOED programme

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has significantly advanced India’s Olympic efforts by launching the National Olympic Education and Development Programme (NOEDP) and formally reactivating the National Olympic Academy (NOA).

These decisions were made during the IOA Executive Council meeting on January 8, 2026, and were unanimously approved by the IOA General House at its Annual General Meeting on January 9, 2026, both meetings held in Ahmedabad.

The initiatives showcase the IOA’s renewed commitment to athlete-centred development, Olympic education, and strengthening institutional capacity, all in line with international best practices, the IOA informed in a release on Monday.

The National Olympic Education and Development Programme (NOEDP) has been conceived as a comprehensive national framework to deliver structured education and development programmes across the Olympic ecosystem. The programme will be implemented in collaboration with National Sports Federations (NSFs) and State Olympic Associations (SOAs), ensuring wide outreach and grassroots-to-elite impact.

The key focus areas of the NOEDP include promoting Olympic values, education and ethics, ensuring holistic athlete development with strong emphasis on welfare and career transition support, building the capacity of coaches, officials, administrators, and support personnel, strengthening governance, leadership, and professionalism within sports bodies, and implementing long-term athlete development models that are aligned with international standards.

The National Olympic Academy (NOA) has been reactivated as a key part of this initiative, serving as India's main hub for Olympic education, research, and dialogue. In addition to its academic and institutional functions, the NOA will collaborate directly with athletes to support their educational requirements, personal growth, leadership development, and comprehension of the Olympic movement, all alongside their athletic careers.

The IOA General House unanimously ratified P. T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, as the President of the National Olympic Academy, and Gagan Narang, Vice President of the IOA and Olympic medallist, as the Director of the same academy.

Under their leadership, the National Olympic Academy will work closely with the International Olympic Academy (IOA) in Olympia to ensure India’s Olympic education programmes adhere to the Olympic Charter and international standards. This partnership will promote knowledge sharing, joint initiatives, research projects, and involvement in worldwide Olympic education activities forums.

The Indian Olympic Association noted that launching NOEDP and reactivating the NOA represent a significant milestone in building a values-driven, athlete-centric, and future-ready Olympic ecosystem in India, one that combines education, excellence, and ethical governance across all levels.

In a firm pledge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and India’s vision of a Viksit Bharat, the IOA remains dedicated to athletes in the Olympic movement and enhancing the institutions that support sports nationwide.